NYCFC Fall 1-0 To LAFC in California

Unfortunately for Gray, his night was cut short after an early injury forced him off, with Ilenič stepping in after just eight minutes.

Despite the early setback, City started brightly. Alonso Martínez tried his luck with a long-range strike that skipped just wide of Hugo Lloris’ post.

At the other end, Denis Bouanga remained a constant threat on the counter for LAFC. A surging run just before the 20-minute mark required a combined defensive effort from Keaton Parks and Strahinja Tanasijević to halt the danger.

The hosts grew into the game as the half progressed but struggled to turn their momentum into clear-cut chances by the half-hour mark.

In the 32nd minute, a well-worked passage of play down City’s right ended with Justin Haak firing a shot from distance, though his effort failed to hit the target.

City’s momentum continued to build, and soon after, a low cross from Ilenič nearly deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Jansen’s side finished the half on the front foot and were able to limit LAFC to zero shots on target during the opening 45 minutes.