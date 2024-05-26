NYCFC Extend Winning Streak In New England

The second half would begin with a flurry of activity in both boxes as Bakrar tried to fire City ahead from 16 yards out.



Cushing would turn to his bench on the hour mark to make two changes, with forward pair Alonso Martínez and Malachi Jones replacing Bakrar and Ojeda.



Jones wasted little time getting involved in the action, and minutes after coming on, he created a chance for Santiago Rodríguez via an overload on the left. Unfortunately, Rodríguez’s eventual strike was straight at the goalkeeper.



City almost took the lead in bizarre circumstances in the 72nd minute after an effort from Thiago Martins inside the area took an unexpected deflection and spun toward goal, only narrowly missing the target.



Cushing’s side was growing again in confidence and seven minutes later a well-coordinated high press saw City regain possession deep inside New England’s half. A quick pass from Rodríguez to Hannes Wolf handed the Austrian a chance to drive at goal and shoot, but he could not keep his effort on target.



City were edging ever closer to an opener, and it would finally arrive in the 81st minute, with Justin Haak – who had only just entered the game in place of Wolf – starting the move off. His quick pass out wide to Tayvon Gray allowed the defender to get his head up and whip in a dangerous cross that found an unmarked Keaton Parks to head home.



City almost made it two in the 85th minute after a clever pass put Jones in down the left. The forward cut inside and attempted to curl the ball past the goalkeeper – his effort only narrowly missing the target.



New England were now desperately chasing a route back into the game, but it would be City that almost claimed the game’s next goal through Martínez.



The Costa Rican was brilliantly played through on goal by Rodríguez, and after controlling the ball he attempted to curl a shot around the goalkeeper but was denied by a brilliant reaction save.



That would prove to be City’s last attempt of the night – a 1-0 result handing them a third straight road win in a row.