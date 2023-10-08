NYCFC End Unbeaten Run At DC United

The early exchanges saw both teams try and establish a rhythm in possession and that made clear cut chances hard to come by.

That changed in the 14th minute when a turn over on halfway allowed NYCFC to break. Santiago Rodríguez drove forward with the ball before sliding Kevin O’Toole in on goal. The defender produced a low drive across goal that was turned behind by Alex Bono.

At the other end, midfielder Mateusz Klich attempted to hand D.C. an advantage with an effort from distance. His curling shot clipped the outside of the post and went out for a goal kick.

The Black and Red thought they had the lead in the 27th minute after a free kick into the box landed at the feet of Chris Durkin inside the area. His drive flew through a crowd of bodies and into the net, but it was flagged for offside.

As the first half neared an end, some neat play down the right allowed Rodríguez to square it across to Andres Perea at the top of the box, but he dragged his shot wide of the goal.

The hosts would take the lead on the stroke of halftime after a header by Steve Birnbaum hit both posts before landing at the feet of Klich to convert from close range.

The Boys in Blue almost had an instant response after a set piece on the right was headed back across goal by Thiago Martins. Talles Magno rose highest to connect with the ball but he could not keep his header under the bar.