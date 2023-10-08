NYCFC End Unbeaten Run At DC United

New York City Football Club were in the nation’s capital on Saturday night hoping to land three points against D.C. United. The hosts took the lead in the 45th minute through Mateusz Klich. They doubled that advantage through Chris Durkin just after the hour mark. The would finish the goalscoring on the night and confirm a 2-0 victory for D.C. United.
DC United 2 NYCFC 0
NYCFC took their talents to Washington D.C. at the weekend as they took on D.C. United.
The Boys in Blue were keen to secure three points and boost their chances of securing a place in the playoffs. Meanwhile, United knew that only a win would be enough if they were to stand any chance of being part of the postseason.
Head Coach Nick Cushing named an unchanged team following the 1-1 tie with Inter Miami CF last time out.
First Half
The early exchanges saw both teams try and establish a rhythm in possession and that made clear cut chances hard to come by.
That changed in the 14th minute when a turn over on halfway allowed NYCFC to break. Santiago Rodríguez drove forward with the ball before sliding Kevin O’Toole in on goal. The defender produced a low drive across goal that was turned behind by Alex Bono.
At the other end, midfielder Mateusz Klich attempted to hand D.C. an advantage with an effort from distance. His curling shot clipped the outside of the post and went out for a goal kick.
The Black and Red thought they had the lead in the 27th minute after a free kick into the box landed at the feet of Chris Durkin inside the area. His drive flew through a crowd of bodies and into the net, but it was flagged for offside.
As the first half neared an end, some neat play down the right allowed Rodríguez to square it across to Andres Perea at the top of the box, but he dragged his shot wide of the goal.
The hosts would take the lead on the stroke of halftime after a header by Steve Birnbaum hit both posts before landing at the feet of Klich to convert from close range.
The Boys in Blue almost had an instant response after a set piece on the right was headed back across goal by Thiago Martins. Talles Magno rose highest to connect with the ball but he could not keep his header under the bar.
Second Half
The second half brought about no changes for NYCFC but it did provide an early chance after O’Toole slipped Talles Magno in behind down the left – the Brazilian’s curled effort was well saved by Bono.
The Boys in Blue were pushing for an equalizer and they came close when Talles Magno slid Andres Jasson in with a low cross field pass, but he could not get his shot off in time. That would be Jasson’s last act of the contest as he was replaced by Julián Fernández.
D.C. doubled their lead in the 62nd minute after Durkin fired past Freese.
Set pieces were proving an avenue of threat for NYCFC, and Talles Magno was the next man to come close with a header from close range that lacked power.
Further NYCFC substitutes would follow as Justin Haak and Alonso Martinez replaced Talles Magno and Birk Risa in the 72nd minute.
NYCFC came close to finding the scoresheet after a delightful chip pass from Perea on the edge of the box found Mounsef Bakrar but his attempt clipped the post.
The final change of the night saw Bakrar replaced by Keaton Parks in the 80th minute. Parks was able to get a shot off from distance after some smart play, but it was only narrowly off target.
Parks would trouble Bono in injury time after Rodríguez played the ball back to him just outside the area – his side footed effort forcing the goalkeeper to dive low to his right.
That would be the final act of note in the contest and would mean NYCFC suffered defeat against D.C. United.
Next Game
NYCFC wraps up regular season play in the World’s Borough, hosting Chicago Fire Football Club on Decision Day at Citi Field in Queens, New York on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00pm ET.