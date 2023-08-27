NYCFC Crushed By Leaders Cincinnati

City Boys were clad in their secondary kit for the trip to Ohio, with Nick Cushing making several changes to the team that faced Minnesota United last time out. New signings Julián Fernández, Andreas Perea, and Birk Risa were handed starts as part of 3-4-1-2 system.

Cincinnati started brightly, and that saw them take the lead in the sixth minute after an overload down the left saw Bret Halsey get off a shot that Luis Barraza did well to save – Aaron Boupendza pouncing on the rebound to head home.

Recovering well from that early setback, NYCFC almost fashioned an instant response. An inswinging delivery from Fernández was met with a volley by Perea that flashed just wide of the right-hand post.

As the contest progressed NYCFC began to grow into the game and settled on possession. Mitja Ilenič was enjoying time and space down the right-hand side, but his crosses were met with well-timed interventions from Cincinnati’s defenders.

Chances were few and far between for both sides as the battle for the ball continued. In the 38th minute, Boupendza tried to test Barraza from a distance, but his effort whistled past the post.

At the other end, a freekick for NYCFC saw the Boys in Blue utilize a training ground routine that almost allowed Risa to head home at the back post, but for a vital interception at the last moment.

From the resulting corner, a cross landed on the thigh of Thiago Martins, but he could not adjust his body in time to steer the ball toward goal. The momentum was building and on the stroke of half-time Maxi Moralez found space to cross on the left and Perea guided a header just wide of the right post.