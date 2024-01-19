NYCFC Confirm Pre-Season Dates, Roster

29 players make this season’s preseason roster in Tampa. One Academy player, two New York City FC II players, and one trialist will join the First Team this year. MLS SuperDraft selections Malachi Jones and Taylor Calheira have traveled with the team.

Newly signed Midfielder Hannes Wolf will report to camp upon receipt of his P-1 Visa. Midfielder James Sands, currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team, will join preseason after its January camp. Defender Mitja Ilenič traveled to Tampa with the team but then briefly departed camp to meet up with Slovenia’s Men’s National Team for its friendly against the United States in San Antonio.

Midfielder Maxi Moralez is continuing rehab in Argentina from his ACL injury and is expected to join the team later in preseason. Forward Thiago Andrade, Midfielder Nicolas Acevedo and Goalkeeper Cody Mizell are not currently with the team as the Club is negotiating potential transfers for each player.

New York City FC will now open their 2024 preseason friendly slate against Ecuadorian side Barcelona S.C. on Wednesday, January 24, followed by an encounter against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, January 27.