NYCFC Beat Toronto FC At Yankee Stadium

City wasted no time attacking TFC’s goal, with their first chance coming inside five minutes after neat interplay down the right allowed Mitja Ilenič to burst forward and put in a low cross. Sprinting to connect with the ball was Fernández, but his sliding effort was blocked.



Despite that early pressure it would be Toronto that opened the scoring in the 7th minute after Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty latched onto a long ball in behind and rounded Matt Freese to score from a narrow angle.



New York City were quick to respond with a long ball of their own which found Ilenič in space. The defender was proving a threat early on and it was his pass inside that found Mounsef Bakrar, but the striker was unable to convert.



City would come even closer to equalizing in the 18th minute after a drilled pass by Thiago Martins put Santiago Rodríguez through on goal. The Uruguayan attempted to round the goalkeeper and tap home, but he unfortunately put his shot wide.



Momentum was now firmly with the hosts and in the 24th minute they converted that into an equalizer, thanks to a wonderful freekick by Rodríguez. The forward wrapped his foot around the ball from 25-yards out and saw his effort fly past goalkeeper Luka Gavran and into the top left corner.



Several half chances followed for City before they were handed a great opportunity to take the lead on the stroke of half time. Facilitated by wonderful play on the left involving Rodríguez and Hannes Wolf, it would be the latter that pulled the ball back to Keaton Parks in space, but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper.