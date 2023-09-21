NYCFC Beat Orlando City In Queens

A fast start to the game saw NYCFC register the first major chance inside four minutes after a well-worked freekick saw the ball land at the feet of Andreas Perea. The midfielder stabbed an effort at goal but Pedro Gallese did well to get down low and palm it away to safety.

In response, Orlando began to try and test Matt Freese in the NYCFC goal. Ramiro Enrique tested the shot-stopper in the 22nd minute before Rafael Santos registered an attempt sixty seconds later.

The game began opening up and Mounsef Bakrar – hunting for his next goal in MLS – came close after connecting with a Ledezma cross.

In the 37th minute, NYCFC were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead after Rodríguez was tripped in the box by Enrique. The Uruguayan stepped up to take the kick, and although his attempt was saved, on hand to head in the rebound was Mounsef Bakrar for his third MLS goal of the season.