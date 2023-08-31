NYCFC Beat Montreal In The Bronx

The second period brought about some early half chances for NYCFC, but no goals. The 57th minute saw a first chance for City as Santiago Rodríguez replaced Ledezma.

A third goal looked on the horizon for NYCFC after some brilliant high pressing saw Maxi Moralez intercept a pass out from the back – his eventual shot unable to beat Jonathan Sirois.



The diminutive playmaker thought he had finally scored the first goal of his second spell in the 68th minute after a clipped pass found him in behind to convert on the volley – the offside flag denying him a memorable moment.

Rodríguez would then go close with an effort from distance that only narrowly whistled past the goalkeeper’s post. Montréal were still pursuing a route back into the game, and Kwadwo Opoku came close after connecting with a low cross, but his effort went wide of the post.

Mathieu Choinière would be next to try his luck for Montréal with an effort from outside the box, but Matt Freese did well to parry the attempt away from goal.

That would be his last involvement of the contest – Alfredo Morales replacing him in the heart of midfield. They would be joined on the field by Fernández and Matías Pellegrini in the 84th minute as they replaced the two goalscorers on the night, Jasson and Bakrar.

Fernández wasted no time getting involved in the 88th minute he produced a handful of stepovers before firing a shot off that was well saved. The forward was keen to make an impact and another driving run during injury time allowed him to get a shot off, but he was once again denied.

That would prove to be the final chance of note and confirmed a huge 2-0 win for NYCFC at home.