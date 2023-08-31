NYCFC Beat Montreal In The Bronx

New York City Football Club hosted CF Montréal at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. NYCFC took a first-half lead after a brilliant team move was finished by Andres Jasson on the half-hour mark. That advantage was doubled in the 37th minute by Monsef Bakrar. Despite creating a handful more chances, NYCFC finished the game with two goals to confirm a big win in the Bronx.
NYCFC 2 CF Montreal 0
The Boys in Blue had a midweek meeting with Montréal on Wednesday, as they hosted their Canadian opponents in the Bronx.
Head Coach Nick Cushing made three changes to the starting XI that faced FC Cincinnati.
Matt Freese replaced Luis Barraza, while Andres Jasson and Richy Ledezma entered in place of Julián Fernández and Mitja Ilenič.
First Half
NYCFC started the contest the better of the two sides, and that earned them a first look at goal in the 10thminute – Monsef Bakrar unable to find the target from Jasson’s cross.
In response, Montréal came close after Finnish international Lassi Lappalainen found space down the right and curled an effort that clipped the top of the cross bar.
Braian Cufré was the next man to come close to breaking the deadlock after he whipped a freekick around the wall and into the side netting
NYCFC would take a first-half lead on the half-hour mark. A flowing team move saw Cufré clip a pass across the field ball to find Jasson in space, and after a slaloming run inside the youngster curled a delightful effort inside the post.
One quickly became two in the 37th minute as Birk Risa curled a delightful pass behind the Montréal backline and into the path of Bakra.
The Algerian timed his run to perfection and after escaping the attention of his marker, he produced a calm finish from a tight angle for his first NYCFC goal in MLS.
Second Half
The second period brought about some early half chances for NYCFC, but no goals. The 57th minute saw a first chance for City as Santiago Rodríguez replaced Ledezma.
A third goal looked on the horizon for NYCFC after some brilliant high pressing saw Maxi Moralez intercept a pass out from the back – his eventual shot unable to beat Jonathan Sirois.
The diminutive playmaker thought he had finally scored the first goal of his second spell in the 68th minute after a clipped pass found him in behind to convert on the volley – the offside flag denying him a memorable moment.
Rodríguez would then go close with an effort from distance that only narrowly whistled past the goalkeeper’s post. Montréal were still pursuing a route back into the game, and Kwadwo Opoku came close after connecting with a low cross, but his effort went wide of the post.
Mathieu Choinière would be next to try his luck for Montréal with an effort from outside the box, but Matt Freese did well to parry the attempt away from goal.
That would be his last involvement of the contest – Alfredo Morales replacing him in the heart of midfield. They would be joined on the field by Fernández and Matías Pellegrini in the 84th minute as they replaced the two goalscorers on the night, Jasson and Bakrar.
Fernández wasted no time getting involved in the 88th minute he produced a handful of stepovers before firing a shot off that was well saved. The forward was keen to make an impact and another driving run during injury time allowed him to get a shot off, but he was once again denied.
That would prove to be the final chance of note and confirmed a huge 2-0 win for NYCFC at home.
Next Game
NYCFC is back in The Bronx over the weekend, with the Club facing off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in an afternoon matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 pm ET.