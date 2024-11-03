NYCFC Beat FC Cincinnati In Game Two Of Three

The second half saw no changes for either side, but Cincinnati came out strong, determined to finish the series in New York. Yuya Kubo tried to open the scoring inside the first minute, but Justin Haak was able to block the effort.

Cincinnati would find the net a little under 20 minutes later thanks to Orellano. The winger combined with substitute Sergio Santos on the edge of City’s box and after escaping Kevin O’Toole, curled a shot past Freese.

City nearly responded instantly through Martínez, who ran into space on the left side of the area, but his eventual shot flashed across the goal and narrowly wide.

Cushing made his first substitution of the evening in the 71st minute, bringing on Perea for Moralez. That change gave City fresh energy and they almost netted a third six minutes later when James Sands played a ball over the top to Martínez. A deft first touch put Martínez in on goal, but he couldn’t produce a clean strike, and the chance slipped away.

Cincinnati were pushing hard for an equalizer, and Teenage Hadebe nearly found it after a scramble in the box saw the ball land at his feet. His low shot seemed destined for the bottom corner, but Freese produced a brilliant reaction save to deny him.

The shot-stopper had a busy second half, and that saw him deny Alvas Powell from close range in the 87th minute. The defender would then drag a shot wide of Freese’s goal a minute later to keep the score at 2-1.

In the 88th minute, Cushing again turned to his bench to introduce Mounsef Bakrar in place of Martínez. A third City change would follow minutes later as Strahinja Tanasijević replaced Wolf.

As the clock ticked towards full time, both teams attempted to find a decisive goal. It would be City that ultimately it deep into stoppage time after Rodríguez was fouled inside the area. The Uruguayan stepped up to take the subsequent spot kick and calmly chipped it down the middle to restore City’s two-goal advantage.



That would be the final goal of the night, confirming a 3-1 win for City and forcing a Game 3 in Ohio next Saturday.