NYCFC Announce Pre-Season Schedule

Preseason camp begins in Tampa, Florida on Monday, January 15 and will feature a friendly in the sunshine state. To kick-off the preseason slate NYCFC will take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, January 27.

The ‘Boys in Blue’ then head off to Indio, California to take part in the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational where they will face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, February 7 at 3pm ET, followed by a clash against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, February 10 at 4pm ET. To close out their Coachella Valley Invitational participation, the Club will face the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, February 14 at 3pm ET.

The final leg of preseason concludes in Austin, Texas where the Club will face Austin FC in a friendly on Saturday, February 17.

A full traveling roster will be released upon departure.

Preseason Key Dates

Saturday, January 27 – Friendly v. Philadelphia Union (Behind Closed Doors)

Wednesday, February 7 – Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 3pm ET

Saturday, February 10 – Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. Portland Timbers at 4pm ET

Wednesday, February 14 – Coachella Valley Invitational Match vs. LA Galaxy at 3pm ET

Saturday, February 17 – Friendly v. Austin FC (Behind Closed Doors)