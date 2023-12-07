NYCFC Announce Pre-Season Schedule In Cali

The ‘Boys in Blue’ kick off the invitational against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, February 7 at 3pm ET, followed by a clash against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, February 10 at 4pm ET. To close out their Coachella Valley Invitational participation, the Club will face the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, February 14 at 3pm ET.

The unique training and exhibition event marks the largest MLS preseason event in League’s history. Featuring the full rosters of players, coaches, and management from each team, CVI offers an opportunity to prepare for the 2024 MLS season in optimum weather at world class facilities. It will also give fans unprecedented access to watch some of the league’s most decorated and popular teams in an intimate and informal setting.

Beginning on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm ET passes for all matches will go on-sale to the public at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com.