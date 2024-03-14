NYCFC Announce Leagues Cup Dates

Tickets for City Members are already included in your City membership plan for our group stage match against Querétaro FC. Members will have the opportunity to add-on additional tickets at 10am ET on Monday, March 25 and tickets will be available to the general public at 1pm ET on Monday, March 25.

Following the group stage, advancing teams will compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds, beginning with the Round of 32 from August 7-9 (16 matches), followed by the Round of 16 from August 12-13 (eight matches). The eight advancing teams will compete in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals on August 16-17 (four matches) before the two semifinal matches on August 20 or 21.

The Leagues Cup 2024 Final and the Third-place match will be played on Saturday, August 25, which will determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions League. The game times and broadcast details for the elimination rounds and Finals will be announced once the match ups are known.

Leagues Cup 2024 Bracket and Venues

As previously announced, Leagues Cup 2024 introduced a tournament ranking system and hub privileges for the highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs. The Leagues Cup ranking is based on combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance in the last 34 regular season matches. MLS teams are ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.

All participating clubs, except the two Leagues’ champions, are divided into three tiers based on the Leagues Cup Ranking (1-15, 16-30, 31-45), forming 15 groups of three clubs each, prioritizing geographical and competitive balance among the 45 clubs. For 2024, Leagues Cup will be played in two regions, East and West, with seven groups in the East and eight in the West, to regionalize travel for all participating clubs. Both LIGA MX and MLS Cup champions, Club America and Columbus Crew respectively, receive automatic byes to the Round of 32.