NYCFC Announce All Electric Soccer Stadium

As part of NYCFC’s sustainability plan, the design and building of the stadium will focus on the following:



Renewable Energy



The stadium will be all-electric, with an array of solar panels installed on the stadium roof, which will maximize energy generation. Built-in efficiency will ensure that intelligent systems eliminate energy waste.



An emergency backup generator will be provided and only operate during a utility power outage or when code required testing is performed.



Efficient Water Systems

A water harvesting system below the stadium field will capture rainwater and re-use this for irrigation. Water efficient systems, including dry urinals, proximity-controlled taps and reduced water mix taps and shower heads will help to reduce unnecessary consumption.



Materials

Materials, fixtures and fittings for the stadium will wherever possible be locally sourced to avoid substantial transportation impact on the environment. Furthermore, the Club is focused on construction that will promote efficient insulation and natural venting.



Public Transportation

To reduce environmental impact, the Willets Point stadium project is committed to delivering effective means to reach the stadium through public transportation. NYCFC is building on its relationship with MTA that started nearly a decade ago to continue to ensure accessible and affordable public transport options. Additionally, the Club will work closely with supporters groups, fans and local community groups to maximize the benefits of local public commuting, to discourage driving to matches and therefore reducing congestion and pollution.



Waste Reduction, Reuse and Recycling

The Club is committed to reducing all waste at source. Fans will have easy access to drinking water refills throughout the stadium. The stadium will explore options for on-site composting of waste for local benefit. The Club is committed to reducing waste that goes to landfill.



Through the stadium project, the Club will work proactively with suppliers to ensure that there is a supply chain approach to its sustainability agenda, often working with small, local suppliers to improve and uplift their own related sustainability agendas, therefore improving the local community further.



Emissions Measurement

NYCFC is measuring all actions and emissions authentically and transparently, in line with national and local regulations. As part of the stadium project, the Club is focused on reducing CO2 emissions and working for credible net zero by 2040. The Club will also establish its year one benchmark with the aim to achieve continual reductions of at least 12% each year in its operations and events.



Compliance

NYCFC will ensure that there is full compliance and alignment with all local laws and regulations in relation to sustainability. Those include meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as City Football Group’s global sustainability agenda. The Club will continue to review and develop the sustainability plan for the stadium project so that it creates the best opportunities, remains viable and locally relevant.



New York City Football Club’s stadium sustainability plan particularly recognizes the key risks facing our planet, including extreme heat, drought conditions, flooding, fire and smoke pollution, and clean air risks.