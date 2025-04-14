NJ/NY Gotham FC Score First Win Of New Season

NJ/NY Gotham FC earned its first victory of the 2025 NWSL season on Sunday, defeating the North Carolina Courage, 3-1, in front of 7,115 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Forward Esther González led the way with her first two goals of the season, recording a brace in a six-minute span late in the first half to give Gotham a 2-0 advantage at the break. Defender Lilly Reale added to the lead early in the second half with her first professional goal.
Gotham FC 3 N Carolina Courage 1
Forward Ella Stevens and defender Bruninha each registered their first assists of the 2025 campaign in helping González and Reale score, and forwards Geyse and Midge Purce made their first appearances of the season, bringing a celebratory exclamation point to Sunday’s proceedings. It was the first time Purce, the 2023 NWSL Championship MVP, played in more than a year after tearing her ACL early last season.
“The key to winning this match was doing things the right way,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “In the end, for us, it’s about how we work — always paying attention to the details we need to improve and not losing our heads. We have a clear way of doing things. I think today showed that when we stick to that method, it brings results. Trusting in our way of working has been key. The important thing is reinforcing those aspects and showing individual strengths. We’re in a good place as a team, and that shows.”
The win moved Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) into a tie for fifth place in the NWSL standings. Amorós said the result finally matched the statistical performance, something that has frustrated his team this year after producing quality play but not the goals and wins to go with it.
Against North Carolina, Gotham controlled several statistical categories, including expected goals (2.32-0.44) and total shots (21-9), and snapped the Courage’s 59-game streak of holding more possession than its opponents.
Gotham FC Line Up
Gotham FC (4-3-3)
30 – Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 – Jess Carter (78’ 20 – Jéssica Silva), 22 – Mandy Freeman (c), 6 – Emily Sonnett, 4 – Lilly Reale; 7 – Jaelin Howell, 11 – Sarah Schupansky (73’ 10 – Geyse), 14 – Nealy Martin; 18 – Gabi Portilho (73’ 23 – Midge Purce), 9 – Esther González (81’ 5 – Cece Kizer), 13 – Ella Stevens (46’ 3 – Bruninha)
Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós
NC Courage (4-3-3)
1 – Casey Murphy (GK); 13 – Ryan Williams, 3 – Kaleigh Kurtz, 27 – Maycee Bell, 11 – Felicitas Rauch (66’ 24 – Brooklyn Courtnall); 10 – Denise O’Sullivan (c), 19 – Jaedyn Shaw; (56’ 25 – Meredith Speck), 20 – Shinomi Koyama (66’ 16 – Riley Jackson); 2 – Ashley Sanchez (66’ 77 – Aline Gomes), 34 – Manaka Matsukuno (66’ 8 – Brianna Pinto), 30 – Hannah Betfort
Head coach: Sean Nahas
Next Up For Gotham FC
Gotham FC returns to play on Friday, April 18, when it faces Angel City FC at 10:30 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium. MSG Networks will carry the broadcast of the game.