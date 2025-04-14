NJ/NY Gotham FC Score First Win Of New Season

Forward Ella Stevens and defender Bruninha each registered their first assists of the 2025 campaign in helping González and Reale score, and forwards Geyse and Midge Purce made their first appearances of the season, bringing a celebratory exclamation point to Sunday’s proceedings. It was the first time Purce, the 2023 NWSL Championship MVP, played in more than a year after tearing her ACL early last season.

“The key to winning this match was doing things the right way,” said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. “In the end, for us, it’s about how we work — always paying attention to the details we need to improve and not losing our heads. We have a clear way of doing things. I think today showed that when we stick to that method, it brings results. Trusting in our way of working has been key. The important thing is reinforcing those aspects and showing individual strengths. We’re in a good place as a team, and that shows.”

The win moved Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) into a tie for fifth place in the NWSL standings. Amorós said the result finally matched the statistical performance, something that has frustrated his team this year after producing quality play but not the goals and wins to go with it.

Against North Carolina, Gotham controlled several statistical categories, including expected goals (2.32-0.44) and total shots (21-9), and snapped the Courage’s 59-game streak of holding more possession than its opponents.