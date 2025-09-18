New York City FC Win 5-Goal Thriller

The second half began at a furious pace. In the 55th minute, Martínez went down under Schulte’s challenge, sparking fierce appeals for a penalty, but the referee did not agree.

Within minutes, the Crew made New York City pay. Abou Ali rose highest on the hour mark, his header glancing off the inside of the post before settling in the net.

Determined to respond, Martínez and O’Neill both tried their luck from distance, but Schulte held firm. Jansen then turned to his bench, withdrawing Martínez and Moralez for Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández.

The changes nearly paid off instantly. [First name] Wolf went close again, denied only by César Ruvalcaba’s block. Moments later, however, he would not be stopped. Meeting Ojeda’s curling cross at the back post, the Austrian lashed a left-footed volley beyond Schulte to level the contest once more.

The 82nd minute saw further changes for New York City as O’Neill and Fernández Mercau were replaced by Jonny Shore and Seymour Reid. The young forward went close to scoring minutes after coming on, but saw his header saved by Schulte.

Heading into stoppage time, New York City continued to push the issue and were rewarded late on. The goal was the product of a rapid counterattack instigated by Tayvon Gray. He played it to Ojeda, who drove forward before finding Fernández, who curled a delightful strike past Schulte at the death.

It proved to be the decisive strike and confirmed a dramatic 3-2 win for New York City on the night.