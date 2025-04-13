New York City FC Overcome Philadelphia Union

New York City FC returned to winning ways with a fine 1-0 triumph over Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. Alonso Martínez’s fifth goal of the season separated the sides in Queens, as the Boys in Blue marked the year’s first Citi Field clash with a clean sheet, and their third win of the campaign.
New York City FC 1 Philadelphia 0
Head Coach Pascal Jansen called for a strong start to the contest against third-placed Philly, after last weekend’s home defeat against Minnesota United. Proceedings on this rainy night in New York were slightly delayed due to an issue with Matt Freese’s net but once resolved, the early exchanges proved a fairly even affair.
There were two City changes to the starting XI that lined up last time out, as Agustín Ojeda and Jonathan Shore replaced Birk Risa and Julian Fernández, with Justin Haak stepping into the backline. Andres Perea returned to the bench against his former club, after a spell on the sidelines.
First Half
Looking to threaten on the wings against a narrow Union outfit, the home side carved the game’s first chance, as Mitja Ilenič blazed over from the edge of the box, following good work from Ojeda and Martínez down the left.
In an action-packed opening quarter, there were chances at both ends, as the east-coast rivals each sought to draw first blood.
Bruno Damiani saw an effort well-blocked by Keaton Parks, before floating an ambitious effort over the bar, while Hannes Wolf forced teenage goalkeeper Andrew Rick into a crucial stop at the other end with an off-balance Ojeda skewing the rebound.
In a flurry of end-to-end action, Quinn Sullivan then volleyed off-target for the visitors, before being denied brilliantly by Haak, who threw his body on the line to block the low drive.
Ilenič, Parks, and Lukic all watched strikes sail harmlessly high and wide, and New York were desperately unlucky not to break the deadlock five minutes before the break.
Skipping past Olwethu Makhanya down the right, Martínez could have pulled the trigger himself but opted unselfishly to roll the ball across goal. Despite the sliding Ojeda’s best efforts, the cross flashed across the six-yard box, evading the key touch, in what turned out to be the last real chance of the opening 45.
Second Half
Fresh from Jansen’s halftime teamtalk, the hosts started the second period positively. A Wolf shot was deflected wide, before Shore hit a rocket that whistled just past the far post. City’s pressure would pay off ten minutes after the restart though, when Martínez opened the scoring with a moment of superb composure.
Collecting Ilenič’s inch-perfect through-ball, the forward rounded the onrushing goalkeeper Rick and coolly slotted into the back of the net with aplomb.
It was the Costa Rican forward’s third successive goal against the Union – and fifth in seven MLS games in 2025.
Maxi Moralez almost made it a quickfire double but fired over before the hour-mark, and Martínez almost bettered his personal tally but for a fine challenge from Makhanya.
In response, the lively Sullivan continued to threaten for Philadelphia but could not find the target, while Freese – also facing his old club – was equal to a Tai Baribo strike and Chris Donovan header late on.
With Bradley Carnell’s men chasing a late leveler, Jansen introduced Fernández, Mounsef Bakrar, and Risa to calm the storm, and City saw out the victory to snap their three-game winless streak, and claim their first home win against the Union since 2019.
Next Game For New York City FC
New York City FC are back on the road on Saturday, April 19, traveling north to face the New England Revolution in a 7:30pm ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.