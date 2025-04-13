New York City FC Overcome Philadelphia Union

Looking to threaten on the wings against a narrow Union outfit, the home side carved the game’s first chance, as Mitja Ilenič blazed over from the edge of the box, following good work from Ojeda and Martínez down the left.

In an action-packed opening quarter, there were chances at both ends, as the east-coast rivals each sought to draw first blood.

Bruno Damiani saw an effort well-blocked by Keaton Parks, before floating an ambitious effort over the bar, while Hannes Wolf forced teenage goalkeeper Andrew Rick into a crucial stop at the other end with an off-balance Ojeda skewing the rebound.

In a flurry of end-to-end action, Quinn Sullivan then volleyed off-target for the visitors, before being denied brilliantly by Haak, who threw his body on the line to block the low drive.

Ilenič, Parks, and Lukic all watched strikes sail harmlessly high and wide, and New York were desperately unlucky not to break the deadlock five minutes before the break.