New York City FC Tie 0-0 With Columbus Crew

The visitors started brightly, and that presented Bakrar with a chance to break the deadlock in the eighth minute—his shot going just wide.



Columbus promptly responded with a dangerous headed effort from Yevhen

Cheberko that harmlessly sailed over Matt Freese’s crossbar.



Clever play in the 22nd minute allowed Kevin O’Toole to curl a pass into space for Hannes Wolf to run onto. The Austrian did a great job cutting inside his marker before seeing his shot blocked.



City were forced into a first-half change when Keaton Parks pulled up with an injury. Ready to replace him in midfield was the promising youngster Shore.



Freese was called into action on the stroke of halftime to make a fantastic save to deny Diego Rossi after he found space inside the area.