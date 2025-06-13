New York City FC Thump Atlanta United

The home side started brightly, pressing high and forcing several early corners. Their first real chance came in the ninth minute, when Justin Haak found space in the box and let fly, only to see his effort blocked by Alexey Miranchuk.

Moments later, captain Thiago Martins rose highest to meet a corner with a thundering header, drawing a sharp save from Atlanta’s veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta struggled to create much going forward until the 32nd minute, when Miranchuk nearly turned the tide with a powerful strike from distance that rattled the crossbar. Just five minutes later, the visitors thought they had taken the lead. Derrick Williams met a corner with a strong header, and Jamal Thiaré turned it over the line — only to see the goal ruled out for offside.

City took full advantage of the reprieve. Just before halftime, Maxi Moralez forced a poor pass from Brooks Lennon, that allowed Hannes Wolf to intercept the ball deep in Atlanta territory.

The Austrian quickly found Moralez, who in turn made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball past Guzan at his near post to give City a deserved 1-0 lead.