New York City FC Salvage Point In Nashville

The hosts entered the match in strong home form, and it showed early as they carved out several promising chances.

The best of those opportunities fell to Walker Zimmerman, who found space on a corner thanks to a clever run. His header bounced into the turf and drifted just wide of Matt Freese’s post.

City nearly struck at the other end when Birk Risa delivered a beautifully curled ball in behind the defense, putting Alonso Martínez through on goal. Joe Willis stood tall to deny the Costa Rican.

Nashville eventually found the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Hany Mukhtar’s slick backheel released Sam Surridge, who fired low past Freese to make it 1-0.

City almost responded through Thiago Martins, but his header was kept out by a strong save from Willis. Instead, Nashville doubled their lead before the break. This time, Alex Muyl cut the ball back into the box, and Surridge was again on hand to finish with confidence.