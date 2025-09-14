New York City FC Put Out Fire In Chicago

New York City FC traveled to the Windy City on Saturday night to take on the Chicago Fire.

Back in action after the international break, Head Coach Pascal Jansen handed a debut to defender Raúl Gustavo, following his move from Hungarian side Ferencváros. Gustavo was tested early when Hugo Cuypers forced Matt Freese into a save in the 10th minute.

Chicago’s bright start was rewarded four minutes later when Phillip Zinckernagel put the hosts ahead. Brian Gutiérrez intercepted a pass out from defense, drove into space, and slipped the ball right for Zinckernagel, who finished low past Freese.

New York City looked for an immediate response through Tayvon Gray, but his long-range effort drifted wide.

The visitors continued to push and nearly drew level in the 35th minute, only for Chris Brady to produce a fingertip stop that denied Alonso Martínez’s thunderous strike.

Their persistence paid off six minutes later. A flowing move involving Hannes Wolf and Kevin O’Toole ended with the latter driving a low cross to the back post, where Nicolás Fernández Mercau tapped in from close range.

The visitors almost completed an impressive comeback on the stroke of halftime when Martínez found space inside the box, but his header flew wide.