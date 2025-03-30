New York City FC Lose 4-3 Thriller In Atlanta

A dramatic start to the second half saw City awarded a penalty just minutes in after Martínez latched onto a long ball and was bundled over by Brooks Lennon. The Costa Rican stepped up to take the kick and rifled it into the top corner.

City made it 3-1 just three minutes later after a misplaced pass was pounced on by Julián Fernández. The Argentine squared it first time to Wolf, who side-footed it past a helpless Brad Guzan.

Atlanta was desperate to respond, and Stian Gregersen was handed a perfect chance to score in the 57th minute, but he headed the ball wide of Freese’s goal.

City found themselves on the end of some bad luck five minutes later, when Keaton Parks inadvertently turned a low cross into his own net.

The hosts were now piling on the pressure, and that saw substitute Ajani Fortune test Freese with an effort from distance that the shot-stopper did well to hold onto.

Atlanta drew level in the 75th minute after Miguel Almirón headed the ball past Freese from close range.

The frantic nature of the second half continued as City nearly retook the lead minutes later when a cross from Martínez almost caught Guzan out.

City’s first change of the night came in the 80th minute, as Fernández was replaced by compatriot Agustín Ojeda.

Atlanta took the lead in the 84th minute after Latte Lath nicked in between Thiago Martins and Freese to dink the ball into an empty net.

Jansen’s side thought they had found an equalizer, but Ojeda’s strike from close range was flagged for offside. City’s final change saw Bakrar replace Shore late on.

Unfortunately, despite fighting until the last kick, City fell to just their second defeat of the season after a rollercoaster evening in Atlanta.