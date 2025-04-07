New York City FC Lose At Home To Minnesota

City suffered an early setback when Tani Oluwaseyi gave Minnesota the lead inside the opening minute, after Joaquín Pereyra picked him out in space.

Moments later, Maxi Moralez delivered a deep cross that was cleared only as far as Hannes Wolf. The Austrian struck a bouncing volley that deflected off a Minnesota defender and out for a corner.

City nearly equalized in the 18th minute when Keaton Parks slid a low pass to Julián Fernández in the box. The winger got a shot off, but it was blocked.

Despite the pressure, Minnesota doubled their advantage in the 29th minute. Will Trapp received a rolled free kick on the edge of the box and side-footed it through a crowd and into the net.

Matt Freese was tested again shortly after, reacting quickly to deny Kelvin Yeboah’s effort from just inside the area following a quick counterattack.

In the 40th minute, Jansen responded with a double substitution, introducing Mounsef Bakrar and Strahinja Tanasijević in place of Fernández and Risa.

City’s renewed pressure paid off in first-half stoppage time when Alonso Martínez earned a penalty after being brought down in the area. He stepped up to take it himself, but his effort crashed against the crossbar.