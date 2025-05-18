New York City FC Impress In Derby

The tempo was high from the off, as both teams set about trying to establish dominance early on.

After several half-chances for City, the game exploded into life in the 13th minute when Alonso Martínez opened the scoring with his 25th goal for the Club.

The Costa Rican collected a pass from Justin Haak and, after turning, produced a ferocious effort from distance that flew past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

He was handed a great chance to make it two not long after, when Julián Fernández lofted a ball over the top.



Martínez was forced to wrestle with the attentions of one defender as he made his way toward goal, with his eventual shot saved by Coronel.

The Red Bulls then registered their first look at goal through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The forward found space on the right-hand side of the area but saw his shot hit the side netting.

City came close to doubling their lead on several occasions heading into halftime, including one effort from Hannes Wolf that was cleared off the line.