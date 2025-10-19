New York City FC Gear Up For MLS Play-offs

New York City started the second half far brighter, and Martínez made several dangerous runs in behind during the early minutes that earned the hosts opportunities from corners.

At the other end, Morris was handed a great chance to break the deadlock when a low cross flashed across the box — his side-footed shot from close range flying wide of the goal.

Hannes Wolf then attempted to put New York City ahead with an effort from distance. Unfortunately, it failed to hit the target.

Seattle were proving a threat on the break, and that saw Freese called into action just before the hour mark. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi fired off a low shot that Freese gathered comfortably.

Seattle took the lead minutes later through Morris. The forward rose highest to head home a free kick from the right delivered by Albert Rusnák.

Changes

Jansen made three changes in the wake of that goal, as Julián Fernández, Jonny Shore, and Agustín Ojeda replaced Wolf, Moralez, and Gustavo.

Ojeda involved himself in the action quickly, and a dangerous corner delivery in the 67th minute found Thiago Martins in the area. He powered a header at goal but saw his attempt saved by Frei.

Kevin O’Toole then attempted a shot from distance that deflected safely into Frei’s hands.

New York City were building momentum, and Nicolás Fernández Mercau was next to test Frei with a low drive from the top of the box that landed comfortably in his arms.

The hosts continued to push for an equalizer, and Martínez was found inside the penalty area. Unfortunately, Jackson Ragen was on hand to produce a last-ditch block.

Further changes for New York City came in the 78th minute, as Mitja Ilenič and Máximo Carrizo replaced Gray and Andrés Perea.

New York City’s persistence finally paid off in the 82nd minute when they found an equalizer through Nico Fernández. The move began when Carrizo pounced on a loose ball inside Seattle’s half and drove toward goal. He played the ball inside to Julián Fernández, who then shifted it to Nico Fernández to convert via a deflection.

Seattle Clincher

Unfortunately, that joy lasted only five minutes, as Seattle retook the lead in the 87th minute — Ragen heading home from an in-swinging corner.

Martínez then almost drew New York City level early in stoppage time after latching onto a pass in behind from O’Toole. The forward managed to get away from his defender but flashed his effort across goal and wide.

That would prove to be New York City’s last chance of the game on a night they fell to a narrow 2–1 defeat.