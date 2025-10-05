New York City FC Fall At Subaru Park

New York City almost had a dream start when Martínez got in behind and rounded Andre Blake from a narrow angle. Unfortunately, he was unable to convert his eventual shot.

The hosts responded with several looks at goal over the next ten minutes, but important blocks from Hannes Wolf and Thiago Martins removed the danger.

In the 17th minute, Matt Freese was called into action to deny Bruno Damiani. The Brazilian forced the former Union goalkeeper into a smart save down low to his right.

In response, Wolf produced a dipping volley from the edge of the box that required an important intervention from Blake.

The Austrian was then handed a great chance to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute after a flowing move culminated with a loose ball bouncing into his path. Unfortunately, Wolf slashed at the ball and saw the effort go over.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute through Mikael Uhre. His strike from the right side of the area took a wicked deflection off Raul Gustavo and wrong-footed Freese in the process.