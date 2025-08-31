New York City FC Fall At Home To DC United

Pascal Jansen stuck with the same lineup that had beaten FC Cincinnati last time out—a decision that quickly paid dividends as City started the brighter of the two sides, dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.

In the eighth minute, Hannes Wolf stung the palms of former teammate Luis Barraza in the D.C. goal. At the other end, Aaron Herrera carved out United’s first look of the night, but his strike was comfortably gathered by Matt Freese.

City’s dominance soon told. After controlling the early exchanges, they broke through in the 19th minute when Maxi Moralez flicked the ball cleverly into the path of Justin Haak, who slid a precise finish from the edge of the area.

United were handed a good opportunity to equalize from a free kick on the half-hour mark, but the resulting strike cannoned into the wall. Wolf nearly doubled City’s advantage in the 41st minute, only for Lucas Bartlett to throw himself in the way of his shot.

That miss proved costly: moments later Gabriel Pirani collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a pinpoint effort in off the post to level the match.