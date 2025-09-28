New York City FC Edge Red Bulls In Thriller

The visitors were backed by a strong traveling support that made themselves heard long before kickoff, and that energy translated onto the pitch with a fast start that saw New York City FC claim the lead after just 95 seconds.

Justin Haak pounced on a loose ball inside the Red Bulls’ half and played it to Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who slotted it low past Carlos Coronel.

The game showed no signs of slowing down during the early exchanges, and a dangerous free kick on the left presented a chance for the Red Bulls, but New York City’s defense cleared the danger. In the 19th minute, a fast break from New York City saw Nico Fernández play Agustín Ojeda in behind down the left. Ojeda attempted to return the ball to his teammate, but a last-ditch clearance denied him.

The Red Bulls claimed an equalizer in the 24th minute when a rapid counter allowed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to square the ball to Julian Hall to slam home from close range.

New York City FC Respond

New York City found the perfect response just three minutes later, however, when a speculative cross from Gustavo was wonderfully flicked high and over Coronel by Andrés Perea. It was almost three on the half-hour mark after brilliant play by Nico Fernández down the right saw him skip by his marker and pull it back to Maxi Moralez. Unfortunately, his effort flew just over the bar.

After a chaotic first 30 minutes, the contest began to settle as half-time neared. That allowed New York City to settle into a rhythm in possession as they chased a third goal.

In first-half stoppage time, a loose ball rolled through New York City’s penalty area and forced a brave intervention from Freese to deny Choupo-Moting.