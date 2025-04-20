New York City FC Defeated In New England

Jansen opted to make one change ahead of the second half as Parks replaced Agustín Ojeda in midfield.

Unfortunately, City’s task was made harder in the 48th minute when Carles Gil’s in-swinging cross allowed Ignatius Ganago to convert from close range.

The visitors set about trying to find a route back into the game and that saw Hannes Wolf and Maxi Moralez register shots at goal in quick succession—neither able to produce the elusive goal required.

Jansen made a triple change just after the hour mark as Andrés Perea, Tayvon Gray, and Julián Fernández replaced Bakrar, Mitja Ilenić, and Jonathan Shore.

Perea almost found the scoresheet after rising high to meet a cross, but was unable to keep his header on target.

A final change for City came in the 75th minute as Nico Cavallo replaced Kevin O’Toole. Martínez fashioned a half chance for himself in the 85th minute after collecting a loose ball, but saw his effort comfortably saved.

ray then came close after a cross from Parks found him free at the back post, with his bouncing effort forcing a good save from Aljaz Ivacic.

City produced several more looks at goal during stoppage time, but was unable to find the scoresheet. That forced them to settle for a 2-0 defeat on the road.