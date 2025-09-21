New York City FC Clinch Play-Off Spot

Both sides returned from the break hunting the crucial next goal. In the 55th minute, New York City earned a second penalty following a VAR review—O’Toole’s shot was deemed to have struck the hand of Idan Toklomati.

Martínez once again stepped up and once again beat Kahlina, netting his 17th goal of the MLS season.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 65th minute with a double change, introducing Agustín Ojeda and Strahinja Tanasijević in place of Nicolás Fernández Mercau and O’Toole.

Charlotte were then awarded a penalty of their own after Tayvon Gray caught Zaha inside the area. The former Crystal Palace and Manchester United winger stepped up, but Freese guessed correctly and saved low to his right.

At the other end, Martínez came inches from securing his hat-trick, latching onto a through ball and firing a half-volley just past Kahlina’s post. Moments later, Gustavo rose highest from a corner but could not keep his header on target.

The 77th minute saw further changes for New York City, as Aiden O’Neill and Mitja Ilenič replaced Maxi Moralez and Gray.

They were soon joined on the field by Julián Fernández—fresh off his game-winner against Columbus—who replaced Martínez in the 80th minute.

Ojeda then had a chance to add his name to the scoresheet, but he was unable to keep his effort on target.

Heading into stoppage time, New York City earned a dangerous free-kick just outside Charlotte’s penalty area. Wolf lifted the ball over the wall, but Kahlina was equal to it, palming it away from danger.

That would prove to be the final chance of note as New York City FC recorded an impressive 2-0 win at home, extending their unbeaten run to three games, and clinching a spot in the playoffs.