New York City FC Beat Orlando City 2-1

The hosts began brightly, establishing a sharp rhythm in possession early on. That early pressure led to Keaton Parks directing a header at goal in the eighth minute, but Pedro Gallese comfortably saved the effort.

Orlando responded four minutes later with a headed attempt of their own, as Luis Muriel flicked the ball just over Matt Freese’s crossbar.

The Colombian then had a golden opportunity to put Orlando ahead after intercepting the ball in the final third, but he dragged his shot wide.

City looked to respond, and after a clever one-two between Kevin O’Toole and Hannes Wolf, the defender delivered a cross that nearly resulted in an own goal by Robin Jansson.

Minutes later, City threatened again when Alonso Martínez found space inside the area and curled an effort toward goal, but Gallese collected it comfortably.

City ended the half on the front foot but were unable to turn that momentum into a goal thanks to some resolute defending from Orlando.