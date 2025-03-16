New York City FC Beat New England

City started the brighter of the two teams, and Keaton Parks nearly broke the deadlock in the ninth minute. The midfielder powered a header toward goal, but Aljaž Ivačič produced a fine save to deny him.

The hosts enjoyed much of the early momentum but fell behind in unfortunate circumstances in the 26th minute when Thiago Martins accidentally turned a Brandon Bye cross past Matt Freese.

Jansen was forced into a first-half change just three minutes later after Cavallo pulled up with an injury, with Birk Risa coming on in his place.

City found their equalizer in the 38th minute after Hannes Wolf and Julián Fernández combined beautifully.

The two had linked up similarly seven days ago for a Wolf goal, but this time, the Austrian turned provider, playing Fernández through on goal for a clinical first-time finish.

New England managed to test Freese once more before the half was over, as Ignatius Ganago fired a low shot inside the area that was comfortably saved.