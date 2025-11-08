New York City FC Advance To MLS Conference Semi Finals

The second half began with both sides threatening early, but it was New York City who claimed an important second goal through Alonso Martínez.

Once again arriving via a Charlotte set piece, a perfectly weighted pass from Maxi Moralez released the Costa Rican in behind for a footrace with Nathan Byrne. Martínez eventually settled the ball before calmly sliding it underneath Kahlina to make it 2-0.

The contest grew feisty after that goal as Charlotte pushed desperately to find a way back into the game. The tempo became disjointed, and clear chances were few and far between.

New York City were forced into their first change of the night in the 75th minute when Andrés Perea suffered an unfortunate injury, with Raúl Gustavo coming on in his place.

Just three minutes later, Moralez slipped Wolf in down the left, and his low cross looked destined for Martínez—only for a last-ditch challenge to take it off his toe.

Instead, it was the hosts who pulled one back in the 81st minute through Idan Toklomati, who reacted quickest to turn it home after Archie Goodwin flicked the ball toward goal.

Jansen turned to his bench once more as the match entered stoppage time—Agustín Ojeda and Julián Fernández replacing Martínez and Moralez.

With 12 minutes of added time to endure, New York City were forced to dig deep defensively. Yet, even under pressure, they managed to conjure one final, decisive counterattack to seal the result.

It began with a long ball from Ojeda to Wolf. The Austrian did brilliantly to bring it under control before waiting for the overlapping run of Nico Fernández. Slipping his teammate through, the Argentine delivered a sublime dinked finish from the tightest of angles to confirm New York City’s place in the next round.

Fernández was substituted shortly after, with Strahinja Tanasijević coming on for the closing moments—the final act on a night when New York City triumphed 3–1 in Charlotte, clinching a 2–1 victory in the Best-of-3 series.