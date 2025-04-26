New York City FC Take 3 points in Toronto

The second half saw both teams renew their attempts to find an opener, as City came close in the 54th minute through Wolf—his effort blocked by Kosi Thompson.

In response, TFC defender Kevin Long headed an effort toward goal that required an intervention from Justin Haak to keep the scores level.

City were then handed a perfect chance to break the deadlock in the 64th minute after Martínez earned a penalty. He dusted himself down and confidently dispatched the strike past Sean Johnson.

Jansen opted to make two changes in the wake of the goal as Julián Fernández and Nico Cavallo replaced Kevin O’Toole and Agustín Ojeda.

Toronto were by no means out of things, however, as Matt Freese was called into action after a dangerous freekick from the left missed everybody and skipped up in front of City’s shot-stopper, who grabbed it at the second attempt.

Fernández then raced down the other end and fired off a venomous drive that whistled past the near post.

City’s second set of changes came in the 78th minute as Maxi Moralez and Shore were replaced by Birk Risa and Andrés Perea.

A fast break from City minutes later saw them work the ball forward before Fernández found Wolf from close range—his shot well-blocked by Johnson.

Toronto’s pursuit of an equalizer saw Matty Longstaff clip in a dangerous cross in injury time that required Gray to clear it behind for a corner.

City’s final change of the afternoon saw Mounsef Bakrar replace Martínez, but not before the Costa Rican sprang the offside trap and attempted to round Johnson—Toronto’s shot-stopper able to get a glove on the ball and dispossess him.

In the end, Martínez’s penalty proved the difference and was enough to secure a first road win of the campaign for City.