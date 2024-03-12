Another new manager is on the cards at Chelsea 

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

How far the Blues have fallen is quite breathtaking. During the recent 2-2 draw away to Brentford in the Premier League, the Chelsea away fans made their feelings known to the owner and Mauricio Pochettino.

They’ve now had enough. They did give Poch a go to start with. And whether the current situation is his fault or not, he is now carrying the can.

Historically, when fans turn on the owners, they are happy to create a scapegoat – usually the manager. But as was shown when the Blues sacked the highly regarded Graham Potter in 2023, changing the manager doesn’t guarantee success.

Problems run deep

To the casual observer, the problems at Chelsea look to run deep. Changing the manager at the club merely resembles the proverbial rearranging of deck chairs on the Titanic.

Chelsea’s transfer policy doesn’t seem to add up. The club has spent an absolute fortune on players in recent transfer windows, but so far, none of their investments have paid off.

Further hampering Pochettino’s efforts is the club’s attempts not to fall foul of Premier League financial fair play rules. After the astronomical outlay over the past 18 months, Chelsea now has to try to balance the books. To do this, youth products seem to be getting touted around to fellow Premier League teams in an attempt to create sales to balance the books.

Selling the former youth players will help get around the financial fair play issues, as they didn’t cost anything to buy. But that’s not helping the manager.

Expect another change of manager

Mauricio Pochettino will no doubt be sacked at some stage over the next few months. Probably in the summer. But the problems at Chelsea won’t be fixed by this, they have far deeper problems that won’t be fixed by simply changing the manager.

The damage already looks done. And the next couple of years could now simply be rebuilding.