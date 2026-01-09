Nancy’s Failure at Celtic Comes from the Top Down

Pundits and punters in Scotland have been quick to dismiss “the MLS” as a glorified pub league, but the truth is the Premiership is, at best, on par with the North American outfit.

In fact, the bottom half of the Scottish top flight would likely struggle to compete with most MLS clubs, finding themselves in Chivas USA territory.

Yes, Celtic and Rangers, were they to compete in the U.S.- and Canada-based league, would most likely be top-of-the-table sides. Hibs and Hearts would be competitive as well.

Beyond that, though, the Scots are having a laugh if they think the likes of Livingston would stroll to MLS Cup.

Nancy was clearly a fish out of water during his time in the Parkhead hotseat, but it was not his footballing acumen that was the problem. On paper, he is arguably the perfect manager for Celtic, a coach who has experience building exciting teams from limited budgets.

Rather, it was multiple missteps, including the infamous Carlisle comment, as well as tactical inflexibility doomed him to failure.

Was Nancy doomed to fail at Celtic?

However, the real mistakes made in his appointment were made above his pay-grade. Did no one within the Celtic hierarchy think it important to brief Nancy on the Scottish press—or clue him into the complex, chip-on-the-shoulder rivalry between the Scots and the English that made Nancy’s Carlisle comment so damning?

That he chose to implement major tactical changes over less than two days before his side played a crucial match against Hearts was foolhardy. That the board put him in a position in which he had to do so is laughable. Reportedly, a problem with Nancy’s visa paperwork prevented him from coming on board during the November international break; why no one thought the appointment could wait until the next international pause is anyone’s guess.

Officially, Nancy’s downfall was sealed following Celtic’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers Saturday in the Glasgow derby. That said, we’d argue he was doomed from the start.

And if the Hoops hierarchy fails to get its house in order, it will be more of that same for whoever takes charge once Martin O’Neill’s time as caretaker ends this summer.