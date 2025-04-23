The most incredible football bets in history

In the summer of 2024, Portugal hosted the European Football Championship. The hosts of the tournament had one of the strongest squads, for which Cristiano Ronaldo played before. It is not a surprise that the Portuguese national team was considered the main favorite of the tournament and received the largest number of bets among players.

However, among the millions of punters, there was a fan of the Greek national team, who bet a total of 28.5 thousand pounds on the triumph of his favorite team in Euro 2004, reports https://best-betting.net/. As a result, the famous bookmaker William Hill paid the winner a total of more than 332 thousand pounds, after Greece beat Portugal in the final of the tournament.

Leicester Championship

The 2015/2016 football season went down in bookmaking history as the most unprofitable in terms of paid winnings for a single event. Unexpectedly, Leicester, led by Claudio Ranieri, won the title of English Premier League championship.

Before the start of the season, the coefficient of such an outcome varied in the range of 4000.00 – 5000.00. According to various studies, English bookies paid out more than 25 million pounds to players who bet on Leicester.

African stories

The African Cup of Nations, which takes place every two years, always draws the attention of punters. In the winter of 2010, organized by the national teams of Angola and Mali there was quite a surprising accident.

In this group stage game, the Angolan team was considered the clear favorite, as it was the host of the tournament. The team proved its superiority by dominating the field, and by the 74th minute of the match, Angola was leading 4:0. Right at that time a player bet 50 pounds sterling on Mali not losing in this match with odds of 1000.00. As a result, the Malians scored four goals against Angola in the remaining 11 minutes, ending the match with a draw 4:4. The bookmaker paid off 50,000 pounds to the lucky punter.

Winning totalizer

Among football betting fans, the totalizer continues to be in demand, which is completely different from classic betting. For each round, operators declare from 12 to 15 matches, in which there is no obvious favorite. The punter’s task is to guess the victory of one of the teams or a draw, which makes the task of getting a win as difficult as possible.

However, one punter managed to get the result right. It happened back in 2020, when a farsighted football fan guessed the results of all 15 declared events. Having spent only two euros on this bet, he won 878,000 EUR.