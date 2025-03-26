How Do MLS Teams Stack Up Against Teams in Europe?

Financial Disparities

Team payrolls are one of the most glaring ways MLS differs from the best leagues in Europe. MLS median team payroll in 2023 was around $15m, with a mean of $ 17.2 m. By comparison, the median payroll in the EPL came in at $132.5 million and the average at $175.6 million. Meanwhile, Serie A in Italy and the Bundesliga in Germany boast median payrolls of $61.4 million, and average payrolls of $86.2 million and $77.6 million respectively. This significant difference in cash explains why MLS struggles to sign and keep world-class players. ​

How Player Contracts Work

This is even apparent in contracts for some individual players! The base salary in MLS is $67,300 a year, and some top young players in the league make this much. Within that structure, La Liga has a minimum wage of $109,000 per year, while the Premier League has a minimum of about $304,556 yearly. Such numbers explain why European leagues are so much more appealing financially to top-level players. ​

Balance Sheet and Salary Cap

MLS has a system of salary cap to promote parity. This has created a kind of balance, with eight winners in eight years, but it restricts the financial leeway for clubs. European leagues, by contrast, have few (if any) such restrictions in place, sparking an exponential increase in spending on transfer fees and wages by the richest clubs. This has created a situation where the best talent is centralized, and you have a few dominant teams and a drop-off across the rest of the league. ​

Growth and Development

MLS has seen increased attendance numbers and skyrocketed club values despite its relative financial limitations. The financial discipline and balance that the league promotes have helped grow its size and create new franchises. The salary cap, like any other mechanism that imposes monetary discipline in a land of big-wages, is somewhat bittersweet; maintains bottom line, but also limits the ability to recruit a top-draw name wanting glitz and mega-dollars for a stint within big money. ​

Comparative Quality of Play

But comparing the play between MLS and Europe is not as simple as breaking down salaries even if financial factors play a heavy role. MLS has come a long way, and while the sum of its parts is solid, the financial differences and business models at this time would indicate that MLS sides wouldn’t necessarily be able to compete with Europe’s biggest sides day in and day out. Still, with its commitment to steady growth and competitiveness, the league is clearly taking a different approach than what unfolds elsewhere in world football. ​

The MLS has a clear identity crafted around the ideas of balance and economic sensibility. However, there are still major contrasts with regard to money and player wages when compared to European leagues. With MLS looking to grow and compete better internationally, it will be important to work towards reconciliation of these divides.