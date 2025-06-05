Can an MLS Team Actually Compete at the Club World Cup in 2025?

As it stands, two MLS teams are already in. Inter Miami punched their ticket by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, while the Seattle Sounders became trailblazers with their historic 2022 CONCACAF Champions League triumph. A third berth hangs in the balance, with LAFC vying against Club América for the final North American spot.

Three MLS clubs in the same global tournament? That’s never happened before. And it’s happening at home, which only amplifies the stakes.

The tournament isn’t just a global spectacle—it’s a measuring stick. When the world’s best clubs land on U.S. soil, from Europe’s powerhouses to South America’s tactical giants, MLS will no longer be a league watching from afar. It will be centre stage.

A Look Back: How Have North American Teams Fared?

Historically, CONCACAF clubs have struggled to make meaningful noise at the Club World Cup. Mexico’s Liga MX has had its moments—Tigres UANL reached the final in 2020, while Pachuca and Monterrey have finished third in past editions.

But MLS? The Sounders made headlines by finally capturing the CCL in 2022. Their reward? A Club World Cup debut in 2023… and a swift 1-0 exit to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

It was a short stay—but a significant one. It proved that MLS teams could get there. That they could beat Mexico’s finest. But it also exposed how far they still must go to genuinely compete on the world stage.

Strengths That Could Tip the Balance

Let’s be fair—this isn’t the MLS of 2007. The league has come a long way, and the signs of progress are everywhere.

1. Star Power

You don’t need a scouting report to know who Lionel Messi is. Add Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and now Luis Suárez at Inter Miami, and suddenly the league boasts players with Champions League-winning DNA. LAFC and Atlanta United aren’t far behind in terms of marquee value either.

2. Home Advantage

The U.S. isn’t just the host—it’s the home turf. That means no jet lag, no climate shock, and no language barriers. Familiar stadiums and roaring local support could be the extra gear MLS teams need when margins are razor-thin.

3. Infrastructure and Innovation

From sports science to data-driven analytics, MLS clubs are rapidly modernizing. Youth academies, training facilities, and tactical development are catching up to Europe’s best. The investment is there—the question is, can it all come together in time?

Key Challenges Still Holding MLS Back

Yet for all the growth, structural limitations remain. And they can’t be ignored.

1. The Salary Cap Dilemma

Unlike Europe’s free-spending behemoths, MLS operates under a tight salary cap and Designated Player system. This limits depth. Sure, a team might have Messi—but does it have three or four game-changers off the bench when it matters?

2. Limited Big-Game Experience

Outside of a few veteran imports, most MLS players haven’t played in high-stakes international tournaments. Pressure at the Club World Cup is a different beast—and one game is often all you get to make your mark.

3. The Awkward Schedule

While European clubs peak in December and June, MLS operates on a spring-to-fall calendar. That means American sides could be entering the tournament during their preseason or post-season slump—hardly ideal when facing in-form giants from the Premier League or La Liga.

What It Will Take to Go Deep

So, what needs to happen for an MLS side to do the unthinkable—reach the semis, or even lift the trophy?

1. Squad Depth

Tournaments are won on the strength of your bench. A few injuries or a red card shouldn’t derail a campaign. MLS clubs must build teams with quality across all positions, not just a few flashy starters.

2. Tactical Maturity

This isn’t a league match at altitude in Colorado. It’s facing Pep Guardiola’s press, or Carlo Ancelotti’s mid-block. Tactical flexibility, in-game adaptation, and disciplined pressing will be non-negotiable.

3. Veteran Leadership

Players like Messi, Suárez, or even MLS veterans with international pedigree, are crucial. Their composure, ability to manage tempo, and leadership in chaotic moments could be the difference between heartbreak and history.

4. Psychological Belief

Belief isn’t abstract—it’s an edge. The squad must arrive not just hoping to compete, but expecting to win. Confidence, grit, and resilience will be just as important as technical skill.

5. Transfer Market Savvy

The tournament’s timing means MLS clubs have a chance to sign reinforcements. Whether that’s a box-to-box midfielder, a backup striker, or a defensive rock, those pre-tournament additions could swing momentum.

What’s on the Line for MLS?

This isn’t just another tournament. For MLS, the 2025 Club World Cup could be transformational.

1. Global Credibility

Forget the “retirement league” stigma. A strong showing would signal to the world that MLS is ready to be taken seriously—and not just in marketing meetings.

2. Fan Loyalty and Growth

American fans—often split between domestic loyalties and European obsessions—will rally around homegrown clubs facing global titans. That kind of emotional engagement builds lasting fandom.

3. Player and Coach Development

There’s no better teacher than elite competition. Young players can benchmark themselves against the best, while coaching staffs gain priceless tactical exposure.

4. Commercial Explosion

New sponsors, broadcast deals, and merchandise sales aren’t just possibilities—they’re likely. Success on this stage could unlock new revenue streams and even entice global stars to view MLS as a destination, not a swan song.

5. A Legacy Moment

This is MLS’ shot to enter the annals of world football—not as hosts, but as competitors. Imagine a semifinal run in front of 70,000 at a packed SoFi Stadium. That’s the kind of cultural moment that defines eras.

So, Can They Really Compete?

Yes. But it’ll take everything going right.

With Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and potentially LAFC all in the mix, there’s no better time to prove MLS belongs at the adult table. It’s not about fantasy. It’s about preparation, depth, and belief.

The world will be watching. The question is—will an MLS team rise to the occasion?