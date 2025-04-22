MLS Rivalries Heating Up: The Most Intense Derbies This Season

El Tráfico: LA Galaxy vs LAFC

El Tráfico remains MLS’s most electrifying rivalry, blending star power, high stakes, and deep-rooted fan passion. In their last encounter on September 14, 2024, LA Galaxy staged a remarkable comeback, overturning a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat LAFC 4-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park. This victory not only secured a playoff berth for the Galaxy but also intensified the competition between these cross-town adversaries.

Looking ahead, the next chapter of this rivalry is set for May 18, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park. With LAFC aiming to reclaim dominance and the Galaxy striving to maintain their upper hand, the upcoming match promises to be another thrilling installment in this storied derby.

MLS Rivalries

Hudson River Derby: NYCFC vs New York Red Bulls

The Hudson River Derby reached new heights in late 2024 when New York City FC fell to the Red Bulls in the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 0-2 result at Citi Field. This marked the first postseason meeting between the rivals, intensifying their long-standing feud. The Red Bulls’ early goals and solid defense underscored their dominance in high-stakes matches.​

The rivalry’s intensity persists into 2025, with both teams eager to assert supremacy in the Eastern Conference. As the next regular-season clash approaches on May 17, fans anticipate another fiercely contested match that could significantly impact playoff positioning.

Cascadia Cup: Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps

The Cascadia Cup, a storied rivalry among the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders, and Vancouver Whitecaps, has intensified in the 2025 MLS season. Vancouver made a strong statement by defeating Portland 4-1 at Providence Park on February 23, marking their second consecutive four-goal performance in Portland. This victory not only avenged past defeats but also positioned the Whitecaps as early leaders in the Cascadia Cup standings. ​

The competition remains fierce, with upcoming matches poised to shape the trajectory of the Cup. The Timbers are set to face the Sounders on May 17, followed by a crucial encounter between the Whitecaps and Timbers on May 31. These fixtures are not just about points but also regional pride, as each team vies for supremacy in the Pacific Northwest.

Texas Triangle: FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, and Austin FC

The Texas Triangle rivalry intensified in 2025, with FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, and Austin FC vying for supremacy. FC Dallas kicked off the season by ending an eight-year winless streak in Houston, securing a 2-1 comeback victory over the Dynamo. Petar Musa and Anderson Julio were instrumental in this triumph, marking a significant shift in the state’s soccer dynamics. ​

Austin FC, having claimed Copa Tejas in 2022 and 2023, is determined to reclaim the title after FC Dallas’s 2024 win. The competition’s intensity is further fueled by the unique trophy at stake: “El Capitán,” an 18th-century replica cannon awarded to the Texas Derby winner. This symbol of regional pride underscores the deep-rooted passion and history embedded in these matchups.

The matches are set and the tension is rising. In a heated atmosphere, the fans across the country are eager for the drama only true rivalries like these can deliver – where pride is on the line and every moment matters.