MLS Roster Changes Set to Elevate League Before World Cup 2026

The current MLS roster rules and regulations allow teams to have a roster of 30 players. This roster is made up of a maximum of 20 and a minimum of 18 senior roster slots with a salary budget of $5,470,000.

The Designated Player rule allows clubs up to 3 players that would break their wage budget or demand a transfer fee. Also known as the “Beckham Rule”, this has allowed clubs to welcome big-name players to their rosters.

Players in the supplemental roster that take the final 10 slots will not count toward the team’s salary budget.

There are 233 slots available for international transactions which are divided among MLS teams and can also be traded.

A project to develop the top American talent has been set up between the MLS and Adidas and is known as Generation Adidas. These see the top youth and collegiate players signed by the MLS and joining teams through the SuperDraft.

MLS Roster Rule Changes

The rule changes implemented in the MLS are designed to offer teams greater flexibility. The old rules limited players to one Under-22 player if they had three Designated Players, but teams can now have three of each. Alternatively, they can opt for two DPs, four Under-22 players, and an increase in their General Allocation Money of $2 million.

Teams must submit the option they are going to choose by August 14th, the Summer transfer window’s end date.

Previous limitations had held teams back, but this rule change should allow clubs to invest in players with potential, proven world-class stars, and to improve their roster.

Another change to MLS rules that will benefit clubs is the increase of General Allocation Money when players are transferred out of the MLS. Teams were previously able to keep $1.2 million of transfers, but this has risen to $3 million.

How the Roster Changes Will Help the MLS

The world will be watching when the U.S. hosts the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

The new expanded World Cup format will see 48 teams compete, rather than 32, and this is the perfect opportunity for American soccer to make an impact at home and abroad.

Raising the profile of the sport is key to America’s long-term soccer future, and the signing of Messi by David Beckham’s Inter Miami is a great example of what big names can bring to the league.

Inter Miami’s roster makes them the current MLS favorite among the top sports bookmakers and crypto gambling sites, making it clear that other clubs will have to invest in talent to challenge.