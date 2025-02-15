Missed Opportunities For Celtic In Europe

True, the Hoops demonstrated resilience over the final 25 minutes of the match, giving Bayern all they could handle.

And, Brendan Rodgers’ side had a legitimate shout for a penalty—and thus, perhaps an equalizer—during that stretch, one that was ultimately denied after a VAR review.

That Harry Kane’s second-half tally ended up being the match-winner seemed harsh, given that it was the result of poor marking rather than a wonder goal.

However, though Daizen Maeda’s 79th-minute header kept Celtic’s faint hopes of advancing alive—albeit on life support—the fact remains the Hoops arguably missed an opportunity to put themselves in excellent position.

Bayern were missing several key players and the match was at the cauldron that is Celtic Park on European nights. Bayern bench boss (we love alliteration) Vincent Kompany, post-match, talked about how the venue “transcends performance sometimes,” lauded his team for remaining resolute under Celtic’s late siege and hailed the win as a “great result.” Rightfully so.

Celtic were never favorites, but Bayern, it’s fair to say, were certainly vulnerable heading into the match.

Look, no one expects Celtic to advance to the next round of the Champions’ League. They are already punching above their weight here. But miracles can and do happen—when you take your opportunities.

Celtic missed one here. In other words, moral victories aside, they lost.