Mexico City to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Opener

Estadio Azteca was the venue for the FIFA World Cup final in 1986, where Diego Maradona and Argentina lifted their second World Cup trophy. The 87,523-seater stadium will become the only stadium to have hosted three FIFA World Cup tournaments, the first being in 1970 when Brazil pipped Italy to become world champions.

In the last decade, Estadio Azteca has undergone a string of renovations to futureproof this historic football arena. In 2015, the project was formally announced to coincide with the stadium’s 50th anniversary, as well as the centenary of Club America, who play their home games at the Azteca.

Since securing its role at the heart of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico City has become increasingly attractive for other major events. In August 2024, it’s been confirmed that Mexico City will stage the second leg of the five-leg Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT) 2024. It’s the first time the LAPT will stop in Mexico, in a bid to fuel even further passion for the game of poker in the Mexican capital. It’s made a real difference in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, with the high player fields at LAPT Rio De Janeiro encouraging the formation of the Brazil-specific, two-week-long BSOP Millions event.

Elsewhere in Mexico, the other two stadiums hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games are based in Monterrey and Guadalajara. Estadio BBVA was opened in 2015, providing a futureproof arena for C.F. Monterrey, who had previously plied their trade at Estadio Tecnologico for over six decades. Nicknamed ‘The Steel Giant’, this 53,500-seater stadium is a stunning piece of architecture from the outside. From inside the stadium, it gets even better, with the magnificent backdrop of Cerro de la Silla, which is best seen at the north-western area of the ground.

Meanwhile the 49,813-seater Akron Stadium in Guadalajara is the third and final 2026 FIFA World Cup venue in Mexico. Home to Liga MX outfit, C.D. Guadalajara, Estadio Akron will stage some games in the opening group stage but won’t be utilised from the round of 32 onwards.