Messi’s “unbreakable” record set to be broken?

When asked about his CBS colleague on the UCL show and former rival in the Premier League, Thierry Henry, who back in the day made Jamie breakdance more than any music hit ever could, Carragher insisted that there is a difference between the “best goalscorer” and “best player”, further emphasising Haaland’s composure and quality of finish in front of goal.

Interestingly, despite a start that any striker would be proud of, with 12 goals in 9 matches, Haaland’s been outscored by both Mbappé and Kane, who’s astonishing 18 goals in 10 games have pulled parallels to Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Messi’s brutal records, especially Messi’s 2012 when he scored 91 goals in a calendar year. Such steady scoring across such a long period of time seems highly unlikely to repeat itself, but should Kane keep this rhythm up, he’ll hit 95 goals after 53 games. In his record-breaking year, Messi had 61 goals after 53 games played… the world will be watching.