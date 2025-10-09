Messi’s “unbreakable” record set to be broken?

Goals galore as three strikers eye up historic seasons
Three names shine the brightest at the start of the European football season: three prolific goalscorers that have hit the ground running and are banging goals left, right and centre. We’re talking about Bayern München’s Harry Kane, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Appearing as a guest in the opening segment of the latest episode of CBS Golazo Sports Network’s show Numbers Don’t Lie powered by Sofascore, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher labelled the Norwegian striker as the “greatest goalscorer ever seen in English football’’.
When asked about his CBS colleague on the UCL show and former rival in the Premier League, Thierry Henry, who back in the day made Jamie breakdance more than any music hit ever could, Carragher insisted that there is a difference between the “best goalscorer” and “best player”, further emphasising Haaland’s composure and quality of finish in front of goal.
Interestingly, despite a start that any striker would be proud of, with 12 goals in 9 matches, Haaland’s been outscored by both Mbappé and Kane, who’s astonishing 18 goals in 10 games have pulled parallels to Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Messi’s brutal records, especially Messi’s 2012 when he scored 91 goals in a calendar year. Such steady scoring across such a long period of time seems highly unlikely to repeat itself, but should Kane keep this rhythm up, he’ll hit 95 goals after 53 games. In his record-breaking year, Messi had 61 goals after 53 games played… the world will be watching.
No heroes on the horizon in Liverpool
Another big talking point, and, as the show’s presenter JayDee Dyer noted, a thing few people “had on their bingo cards” was Liverpool entering the October national team break with three straight losses. Even though many fans didn’t think too much about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure from the footballing perspective, citing his sub-standard defensive performances, his offensive contribution seems to be missed, and Liverpool’s defence… well… let’s just say it’s had better days.
Trent’s departure reshaped the things on the right side of the pitch, thus possibly affecting Mo Salah’s contribution in the final third. Is it just a matter of adapting to the slightly reshaped system for stars like Salah and the league’s most expensive signing Florian Wirtz, or is there something to truly worry about in Liverpool?
Because even though they might not have all the answers, one thing is certain – Numbers Don't Lie.