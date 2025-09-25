Messi Messes Up New York City FC

A party atmosphere engulfed Citi Field, and both teams produced early chances. First, Mateo Silvetti attempted an overhead kick that narrowly missed the target, before Nicolás Fernández Mercau flashed a fierce effort just wide of the post.

Matt Freese was then called into action from a Miami corner. Maxi Falcón rose highest to meet it, but Freese snatched his header out of the air. Lionel Messi soon tried his luck from distance, only to see his shot deflected behind for another corner.

The game maintained a quick tempo, with Ojeda bursting down the right to deliver a dangerous cross that Miami scrambled behind. From the ensuing corner, Thiago Martins powered a header on target, but goalkeeper Óscar Ustari parried it away.

At the other end, a clipped pass from Messi almost released Jordi Alba, but Martins intervened at the last moment.

New York City were then handed a golden chance to take the lead before the half-hour mark, when Kevin O’Toole’s brilliant pass sent Fernández through on goal. The playmaker twisted Falcón back and forth before his shot clipped the outside of the post.

That miss proved costly. Just before halftime, Miami took the lead through Baltasar Rodríguez, who latched onto Messi’s pass and slotted calmly into the corner past Freese.