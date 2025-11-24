Maxi Moralez Goal Punches New York’s Ticket to Final

A tense and tight start to the contest saw Philadelphia’s relentless pressing test the composure of New York City in possession.

In the 15th minute, New York City turned the tables on their opponents when Maxi Moralez nicked the ball off Jakob Glesnes high up the field and passed inside to Nicolás Fernández Mercau—his strike taking a deflection and crashing against the post before bouncing back into play.

At the other end, Bruno Damiani fired off a low drive that Matt Freese failed to gather at the first attempt. Thankfully, he was able to pounce on the loose ball before it crept across the line.

The deadlock was eventually broken just before the half-hour mark thanks to a wonderful team goal capped off by Moralez.

The move began down the right with beautiful wing play from Ojeda, who drove inside and passed to Nicolás Fernández. He then slid the ball behind the defensive line to meet Moralez’s run—the diminutive Argentine side-footing the ball past Andre Blake for his fourth goal in four playoff games against the Union.

A corner for the Union then found Olwethu Makhanya free at the back post, but his header bounced safely into Freese’s hands. Ojeda was proving a menacing presence out wide, and he went close to doubling New York City’s advantage with a shot from distance that drew a good save from Blake.

Tai Baribo was then handed a great chance to draw the Union level but missed the target. Glesnes then had two looks at goal in quick succession just before halftime but was unable to beat Freese.