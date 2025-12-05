Matty Lawrence on the State of Football: 2015

There were some amazing highs and lows in the 2014-15 season. (Jake Livermore, impressively, managing both at the same time). So it would be impossible to hit every moment of intrigue and notoriety, but let’s try and get close.

The genius of Jose Mourinho

The man is aloof, arrogant, cock-sure, and every other similar adjective. But, boy, does he know how to assemble a squad and win games of football. Any of you naysayers who had the gall to call Chelsea ‘boring.’ hang your head in shame.

From opening day of the season, the majority of us (I hope you did, too) had them down as title winners: I’m not sure that any of us could have foreseen the canter at which they proved victorious, though.

I love the fact that Chelsea handled the pressure of front-running. Man City did get close as Chelsea slipped up around the middle of the season. But Mourinho just pushed the clutch down and slipped his team into a higher gear.

Hazard and Mourinho, ably abetted by Terry, Cahill, Courtois et al, absolutely demolished the opposition. Enough about them.

Taxi for Brendan Rodgers

Can we now tiptoe down to sixth place in the final Premier League standings and discuss the positives and negatives of a certain Brendan Rodgers? Time is precious, so Monsieur Rodgers will get off lightly.

In summation: how the bloody hell is he still in a job at Liverpool? The guy has put his foot in his mouth more times than the contortionist I saw in the darkest depths of Amsterdam last summer. First, he ridiculed Spurs for the slack way they spent Gareth Bale’s transfer fee before doing the same himself with the Suarez money. Then he let Spurs crash into fifth place on the last day of the season. Time to get his steel-toecaps out of his gob and call for Jurgen Klopp.

As we trickle a little further down the league, we start hitting the real overachievers. The triple ‘S’ of Southampton, Swansea City, and Stoke City were the real stories of the season. All three teams were magnificent. How times have changed.

Saints Alive

I have no qualms in admitting that I recently thought Southampton could be heading for the drop: what do I know? I dismissed them with a swish of my hand and not a second thought for the fact that Ronald Koeman may actually know what he is doing. So I bow down and acknowledge my misgivings.

Remember that they recently lost Shaw, Lallana, Lovren, Chambers, and Lambert. Also, Rodriguez was injured all season. Koeman, the shrewd cookie, brought in Tadic, Pelle, Forster, and Mane. Boy, did they flourish. Seventh place they finished: only two points behind last season’s first team!! (Keep up at the back.)