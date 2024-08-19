Is the martingale method the best way to play roulette?

To begin with Martingale is a simple and easy strategy that you will be able to follow through completely. It boils down to a simple premise – bet on the Even Money bets. Bet on them because they have a near 50% chance of winning. This means:

Odds/Even

Red/Black

High/Low

This being said, you do want to play at a European roulette, that is a single zero roulette wheel, that has no special rules, and that gives you the lowest possible house edge. This way you will be able to make the most out of the strategy.

You also want to bet the lowest possible amounts – whether this is $0.20 or $1. It will really depend on your personal preferences but a general rule of thumb is that Martingale will eventually blow in your face. The higher the starter bet is the sooner this is likely to happen (although not necessary).

With this in mind, Martingale works in the following way – you bet $1 and lose. You bet $2 and lose. You bet $4 and lose. That is, you double the amount you have just lost in a bid to recoup your losses. When you eventually win you go back to $1. Or, $0.20 if you are a far more conservative player.

Does Martingale work in roulette?

Yes, Martingale does work, but you would be best advised to use a betting simulator. Basically, the strategy will work for a while – it may be 100 rounds, 500 rounds, or even more than 1,000 rounds! You may break even, win a lot, or end up losing some.

There is no real way of telling, and this is why we need to revisit what we told you at the beginning- Martingale follows a cold number-based logic, but to know when to pull out of a session will really boil down to your own experience and gut feeling.

Basically, you don’t want to run the risk of losing your winnings, and if you are already in a losing streak, you might wonder if you want to continue. This is valid – and this is the problem with giving you a straight-up answer whether Martingale works.

It’s very good at what it does. Basically, the strategy allows you to control your budget, to account and anticipate for some of the risk, but it will be forever haunted by the fact that the house edge will eventually click and hit back against the player.

Therefore, Martingale works, with the caveat that you need to “know” when to pull out. A betting calculator can help you test numerous situations and perhaps help you develop the gut feeling you need to anticipate a bad outcome.