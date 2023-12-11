Mapping the Most-Viewed Soccer Teams in Each U.S. State

The United States presents a unique and varied landscape of soccer fandom. Unlike Europe, where proximity often dictates team loyalty, American soccer fans exhibit diverse allegiances, ranging from local MLS teams to international powerhouses. This variety reflects the eclectic nature of American sports culture, where fans often choose teams based on personal connections, media influence, or specific player followings, rather than geographic proximity.

The Role of Major League Soccer

MLS, as a growing league, has a significant presence in many states, reflecting the league’s expanding footprint in American sports culture. With teams like the Portland Timbers in Oregon and Real Salt Lake in Utah garnering substantial viewership, MLS showcases its ability to cultivate passionate fan bases in various regions, contributing to the sport’s growing popularity in the U.S.

Alabama – The Unlikely Fanbase: Hull City’s Surprise Popularity

In an unexpected twist, Hull City, an English Football League team, emerges as the most-viewed soccer team in Alabama. This unique preference defies the typical fan alignment seen in other states and speaks to the diverse soccer interests in the U.S.

California – A State of Soccer Diversity: LA Galaxy’s Dominance

California, known for its diverse culture and sports enthusiasm, sees LA Galaxy leading in popularity over LAFC. This team’s success and influence, coupled with a high social media following and strong attendance figures, underscore its dominance in the state’s soccer scene.

Florida – Two Teams, One State: The Emerging Rivalry

Florida showcases a unique scenario with two prominent teams: Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC. Inter Miami’s recent establishment and celebrity association have rapidly built its following, while Orlando City maintains a strong local support base.

Georgia – Atlanta United’s Rising Popularity: A New Soccer Hub

Atlanta United, despite being a relatively new team, has captured the attention of Georgia’s soccer fans. Their impressive attendance figures at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium reflect the growing soccer culture in the state.

Iowa – The Charm of Wrexham AFC: Documentaries Fueling Interest

Wrexham AFC, a Welsh fifth-tier team, surprisingly tops the charts in Iowa. The influence of the Hulu docuseries “Welcome To Wrexham” has significantly contributed to this team’s popularity in the state.

