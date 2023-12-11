Mapping the Most-Viewed Soccer Teams in Each U.S. State

Soccer, a sport with a global following, has seen a remarkable rise in popularity across the United States. Each state harbors a unique allegiance to specific teams, revealing a diverse tapestry of fan support. This article delves into the most-viewed soccer teams in each U.S. state, spotlighting the fervent support for Major League Soccer (MLS) teams.
The Diverse Landscape of Soccer Fandom in the U.S.
The United States presents a unique and varied landscape of soccer fandom. Unlike Europe, where proximity often dictates team loyalty, American soccer fans exhibit diverse allegiances, ranging from local MLS teams to international powerhouses. This variety reflects the eclectic nature of American sports culture, where fans often choose teams based on personal connections, media influence, or specific player followings, rather than geographic proximity.
The Role of Major League Soccer
MLS, as a growing league, has a significant presence in many states, reflecting the league’s expanding footprint in American sports culture. With teams like the Portland Timbers in Oregon and Real Salt Lake in Utah garnering substantial viewership, MLS showcases its ability to cultivate passionate fan bases in various regions, contributing to the sport’s growing popularity in the U.S.
Alabama – The Unlikely Fanbase: Hull City’s Surprise Popularity
In an unexpected twist, Hull City, an English Football League team, emerges as the most-viewed soccer team in Alabama. This unique preference defies the typical fan alignment seen in other states and speaks to the diverse soccer interests in the U.S.
California – A State of Soccer Diversity: LA Galaxy’s Dominance
California, known for its diverse culture and sports enthusiasm, sees LA Galaxy leading in popularity over LAFC. This team’s success and influence, coupled with a high social media following and strong attendance figures, underscore its dominance in the state’s soccer scene.
Florida – Two Teams, One State: The Emerging Rivalry
Florida showcases a unique scenario with two prominent teams: Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC. Inter Miami’s recent establishment and celebrity association have rapidly built its following, while Orlando City maintains a strong local support base.
Georgia – Atlanta United’s Rising Popularity: A New Soccer Hub
Atlanta United, despite being a relatively new team, has captured the attention of Georgia’s soccer fans. Their impressive attendance figures at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium reflect the growing soccer culture in the state.
Iowa – The Charm of Wrexham AFC: Documentaries Fueling Interest
Wrexham AFC, a Welsh fifth-tier team, surprisingly tops the charts in Iowa. The influence of the Hulu docuseries “Welcome To Wrexham” has significantly contributed to this team’s popularity in the state.
New York – The Tale of Two Cities: NYCFC and New York Red Bulls
In New York, the rivalry between New York City FC and New York Red Bulls encapsulates the state’s soccer dynamics. NYCFC’s recent successes and social media presence have enhanced their popularity, while the Red Bulls continue to maintain a dedicated fanbase.
Ohio – FC Cincinnati’s Stronghold: The Growing Soccer Culture
Oregon – Women’s Soccer Leading the Way: Portland Thorns’ Impact
In Oregon, the Portland Thorns from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) stand out as the most-viewed team. Their recent NWSL title win highlights the state’s support for women’s soccer.
Texas – The Trio of Teams: Houston, Dallas, and Austin’s Soccer Scenes
Texas hosts three MLS teams: Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, and Austin FC. Each team holds a significant presence in their respective cities, showcasing the state’s diverse soccer interests.
Washington – Seattle Sounders’ Reign: A Soccer Fan’s Haven
Washington state’s soccer scene is dominated by the Seattle Sounders FC. Their significant social media following and high attendance rates at games underscore their status as a leading soccer team in the state.
The Diversity of Soccer Fandom in the U.S.: A Melting Pot of Teams and Leagues
Across the United States, soccer fandom shows remarkable diversity, with fans supporting teams from various leagues like the English Premier League, MLS, and even lower-tier leagues. This diversity reflects the unique and broad range of soccer interests in the country.
The allure of soccer in America is multifaceted. It’s not just the game itself, but the cultural tapestry it weaves, bringing together communities from diverse backgrounds. Every goal, every match is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of international cultures and local pride. This growing passion is evident in the increasing attendance at games, the thriving supporter groups, and the lively discussions on social media platforms.
Soccer in the U.S. is more than a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends state lines, bringing people together in their shared love for the beautiful game. As Major League Soccer continues to expand and international teams gain traction, the U.S. solidifies its place on the global soccer map, not just as an audience but as an active, enthusiastic participant in the global soccer community.
