Manchester City Supporters In Florida

If you are living, working or visiting the Sunshine State and looking for a place to watch Manchester City, then this is the page for you.
Man City Supporters Clubs in Florida
North Florida Blues
This group caters to the needs of all Man City fans in the North East of Florida. Join them for a match at the oldest pub in NE Florida, Ann O’Malley’s in St. Augustine. You can also follow them on social media.
Man City bar in St. Augustine - Ann O'Malley's
Man City Tampa Bay
Looking for fellow Man City supporters in Tampa Bay? Head to McDinton’s Irish Pub on South Howard Ave. where you can cheer on the Sky Blues over a full Irish breakfast. You can also find Man City Tampa Bay here.
Man City bar in Tampa Bay - McDinton's
Man City South Florida
This is the official Man City supporters club for South Florida. They watch their games at The Lion & Eagle English soccer pub in Boca Raton. You can also catch up with them here.
Man City bar in Boca Raton - Lion & Eagle
Tallahassee Cityzens
If you live or work in this part of the Sunshine State you can become a Tallahassee Cityzen by signing up for membership here. If you’re just passing through you can meet up with them to watch the game at the 7th Hill Taproom on Apalachee Pkwy.