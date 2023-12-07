Manchester City Supporters In California

Whether you are living in California or just visiting, this page features the various Manchester City supporters clubs and bars that you will find throughout the Golden State. Join up today!
Manchester City Supporters Clubs And Bars In California
San Francisco Manchester City Blues
The San Francisco Manchester City Blues welcome all City fans to join them but emphasize that they are serious about the club and encourage members who are keen to participate. They meet for all games, including the early ones, at Maggie McGarrys Irish Pub which is owned by a City fan. You’ll find it on Grant Street, in North Beach.
Man City Bar in San Francisco - Maggie McGarry's
Fresno Cityzens
Midway between LA and San Francisco you’ll find the Fresno Cityzens hanging out at The Tap & Cellar on W Bedford Avenue. The bar is not open for all early games, so call ahead first. Visit their website where you can become a member and download their Fresno Cityzens card game.
Man City Bar in Fresno - Tap & Cellar
Hollywood MCFC
The well-established soccer bar Fox & Hounds in Studio City is home to this LA Chapter of City fans. They are open for all games and offer Premier League happy hour specials to help wash down the Bangers & Mash.
Man City Bar in Studio City - Fox & Hounds
Orange County Blues
The OC. Man City fans get together for games in Costa Mesa at the Harp Inn Irish Pub. It’s open for the 7am games! Join them there for an action-packed day out and don’t forget to follow the Orange County Blues on Twitter.
City Bar in Orange County - The Harp Inn
San Diego Cityzens
The most southerly of the Californian Man City supporters clubs, the San Diego Cityzens, meet up for games at the appropriately named Bluefoot bar in North Park.